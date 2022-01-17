Easyjet bookings to France multiply as travel ban lifts

Easyjet bookings to France have multiplied following the ease of travel restrictions.

The airline saw a 600% lift in bookings to France as the country welcomed UK tourists again.

Last-minute bookings to Switzerland also spiked immediately after the news broke with a 386% increase in flight bookings, suggesting consumer confidence in international travel continues to build.

Recent research carried out by the airline showed that around two-thirds (65%) of Brits are planning to prioritise a trip abroad in 2022.

EasyJet says it is offering more seats to Europe’s major ski destinations from the UK this winter than any other carrier.

The airline has also extended its Big Orange Sale, with up to 25% off selected seats and low fares still available to book until 18 January 2022.

It is operating 37 routes this winter from the UK to 10 destinations across Europe which serve the continent’s major ski resorts.