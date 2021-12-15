easyJet and Virgin Atlantic launch Worldwide partnership in Belfast, Manchester and Edinburgh

easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have announced that through ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ customers flying with easyJet can connect to Virgin Atlantic flights at Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

The partnership will open up more connectivity to global destinations and provide customers across the US and Europe with even more choice to book a trip to look forward to.

Through the partnership, customers will now be able to connect seamlessly between easyJet and Virgin Atlantic flights across both airline’s extensive networks in Europe and North America.

Connecting destinations include, Jersey to New York and Belfast to Barbados, with some connections available on a daily basis from next summer, such as Belfast to Orlando, all via either Manchester, Edinburgh or Belfast.

Through technology partner Dohop’s innovative platform, customers can book Worldwide by easyJet connections and forward flights on easyJet.com/worldwide.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming easyJet customers onboard Virgin Atlantic flights from Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

“We know there is huge pent-up demand for people wanting to get away on holiday whether to the Caribbean for a relaxing sunny break or Stateside to explore their favourite cities.

“Thanks to this new partnership with Worldwide by easyJet, customers from across the UK and Europe can now seamlessly connect onto Virgin Atlantic destinations including New York, Barbados, and Orlando.”

Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer, at easyJet, commented: “At easyJet we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible as well as providing great value and more choice for our customers. We are delighted to be working with Virgin Atlantic to open up even more opportunity for customers to connect across our European network onto North America, through our innovative ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ platform.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport said: “Providing passengers with flexibility and choice is a key part of the VINCI Airports strategy. Belfast International Airport positively welcomes this new partnership between easyJet and Virgin Atlantic as it will connect more people to more destinations.

Example Manchester connections include:

Belfast to Barbados

Belfast to Orlando

Geneva to New York Return

Jersey to New York

Malaga to Orlando

Example Edinburgh/Belfast connections include:

Birmingham to Orlando