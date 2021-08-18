News

€99 for Irish Ferries ‘Booze Cruise’

Irish Ferries has launched a limited availability deals on its September mini-breaks to France on W.B. Yeats, with fares starting at €99 per person each way, including a cabin and car, based on 2 people travelling together.

Sailing dates currently available are 9, 16, 23 and 30 September.

Sail in Style to France and stock up on great wine deals this September with Irish Ferries

The September runs to France, where passengers can sample gastronomic delights and stock their cars with the best wine deals, are one of the most popular for Irish Ferries – and are lovingly referred to as the ‘booze cruise.’

And there’s even a special wine tasting event in Cherbourg to boot!

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

