€90m Budget Package to Help Restore Routes at Irish Airports

A €90m financial aid package to help restore air routes into Cork, Shannon, and Dublin airports will be a key part of Tuesday’s budget, according to the Irish Examiner.

Read the story here.

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

