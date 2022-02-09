Duffel launches new payments solution to simplify flight sales

Duffel has announced the launch of its new payments solution, Duffel Payments to simplify flight sales.

The platform has been built exclusively for the travel industry in partnership with Stripe.

Travel businesses can easily take customer payments online by integrating with Duffel’s API, which puts them in control of the payments process and enables them to make money from selling flights.

How it works

New travel businesses can start selling flights with Duffel Payments in a matter of minutes with no upfront capital or down payments. Travel sellers no longer need the regular top-ups and holding of capital in a digital wallet either.

It allows travel sellers to add a mark-up to their fares and bundle other travel products together such as accommodation and travel insurance.

Securing a payments provider in the travel industry is notoriously difficult,” said Steve Domin, CEO and co-founder of Duffel. “Other payments solutions require new businesses to have large amounts of money upfront before they even receive payment from customers. These solutions can also make it challenging to bundle up other products, refunds can take a while, and the payment process itself can be temperamental. We’re delighted to partner with Stripe to offer Duffel Payments, which overcomes these pain points.”

Duffel Payments is available in more than 30 countries and customers can use it straight away for booking flights in more than 135 currencies with a variety of payment methods.