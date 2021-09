Dublin Jet Lessor Goshawk Seals $202m US Placement

Dublin-based aircraft lessor Goshawk has raised more than $202m (€171m) via a private placement in the United States.

It’s the first unsecured US private placement by an aircraft lessor since the pandemic began and is a signal that investors remain confident in the leasing sector as pandemic restrictions begin to unwind and consumers get back to flying.

