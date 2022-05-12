SEARCH
Dublin Direct to Guernsey Resumes

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Aurigny are delighted that they finally have their licence to resume flights direct from Guernsey to Dublin. Service resumes on 17 May.

An issue arose in the scheduled service because of a post Brexit Air Services licensing issue that impacted Channel Islands

A temporary Permit ran out on the 10th of April 2022 and since then Aurigny have been running the route from Belfast.

“We are absolutely delighted that the Irish Authorities have now granted us our Air Permit to operate the Guernsey to Dublin route over the summer. The route has been extremely popular both locally and in Ireland and demand for the service has been high since our initial launch. I would like to thank the Guernsey States, and Irish and British authorities for all their work to achieve this solution.” said Malcolm Coupar, Commercial Director.

All customers who booked the service were promised no changes to flights within five days of departure, therefore Thursday 12th of May 2022 and Saturday the 14th of May 2022 Aurigny will continue to operate the service via Belfast as those customers have already been informed of that change.

To further celebrate this route Aurigny will be giving away flights to Dublin every two weeks over the summer. The Aurigny ‘leprechaun’ will be hiding around in popular beauty spots and clues will be given to find the sprite to win the tickets. Further details will be released soon.

Further details of the dates and times of the Dublin service can be found on the Aurigny website when you can book the service direct.

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
