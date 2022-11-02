Dublin Brazilian Travel Agents Evening – 11th November

Visit Brazil Travel Association (VBRATA), Brazilian destinations and airline partners are pleased to invite Irish agents to the Brazilian travel agents’ evening in Dublin.

Join them for a presentation about Brazil, a networking session with specialists, a Brazilian cocktail reception and a fun-packed evening!

When: Friday, 11 November 2022, from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Where: Wigwam Restaurant, 54 Middle Abbey Street, North City, Dublin D01 E2X4

This invitation is open to all travel agents interested in Brazilian Tourism; please send this invite to everyone in your office from reservations, products and sales departments and ask them to RSVP to us by email.

RSVP: This event is restricted by invitation only and it has limited availability, please confirm your attendance by email with your company’s full details including full names, positions and email addresses for all guests to [email protected].

This event is part of VBRATA Brazilian Road Show taking place in London on 1 November, Brighton on 2 November, Manchester on 10 November and Dublin on 11 November. If you have any travel agents colleagues in these areas please feel free to send this invitation to them.

Last arrivals at 7.15 pm