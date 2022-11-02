SEARCH
HomeNewsDublin Brazilian Travel Agents Evening - 11th November
News

Dublin Brazilian Travel Agents Evening – 11th November

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Visit Brazil Travel Association (VBRATA), Brazilian destinations and airline partners are pleased to invite Irish agents to the Brazilian travel agents’ evening in Dublin.

Join them for a presentation about Brazil, a networking session with specialists, a Brazilian cocktail reception and a fun-packed evening!

When: Friday, 11 November 2022, from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Where: Wigwam Restaurant, 54 Middle Abbey Street, North City, Dublin D01 E2X4

This invitation is open to all travel agents interested in Brazilian Tourism; please send this invite to everyone in your office from reservations, products and sales departments and ask them to RSVP to us by email.

RSVP: This event is restricted by invitation only and it has limited availability, please confirm your attendance by email with your company’s full details including full names, positions and email addresses for all guests to [email protected].

This event is part of VBRATA Brazilian Road Show taking place in London on 1 November, Brighton on 2 November, Manchester on 10 November and Dublin on 11 November. If you have any travel agents colleagues in these areas please feel free to send this invitation to them.

Last arrivals at 7.15 pm

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleWhy Choose APT Travel Marvel?

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie