Dublin-Bound Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Gatwick-JFK Route

The Norway-based low-cost/long-haul carrier Norse Atlantic Airways – which expanded in Ireland this summer – has formally begun its new London Gatwick to New York JFK route.

Norse – which is headquartered in the Norwegian city of Arendal and flies between Europe and the US – is offering passengers both an economy and premium option on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A range of fares – from Light (value option), to Classic, to Plus (maximum baggage allowance, two meals and increased ticket flexibility) – are also on offer.

“The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to point flights between the UK and the United States, will benefit both local tourism and businesses,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, chief executive of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick Airport, added: “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic’s much-anticipated new service to Gatwick Airport. North America is a key market for us, with New York continually among our most popular destinations.”

Norse Atlantic has also launched flights between London Gatwick and Oslo. That route gives passengers the option of flying from Oslo to the US, via London. The airline has recently launched partnerships with the likes of Norwegian Air, Spirit Airlines and EasyJet.

Norse announced a significant Irish expansion in June, when it secured 38 weekly slots at Dublin Airport for the upcoming winter schedule season.