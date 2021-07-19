Dublin and Cork Airports Ready to Welcome Back Passengers

Dublin and Cork Airports are ready to welcome back passengers as Irish restrictions on international travel for non-essential reasons are lifted today, 19 July 2021.

“Our Operational Readiness Team has been planning extensively for this day and it is wonderful to see customers coming through the doors of our terminals again for leisure and business travel ,” said daa Chief Executive Dalton Philips.

daa, the operator of Dublin and Cork Airports have played a critical role in facilitating the import and export of essential medical supplies and goods.

COVID-19 has had a crippling effect on every aspect of the travel and tourism sector.

“Dublin and Cork Airports have experienced a loss of over 43 million passengers in the past 16 months,” Mr. Philips said.

daa invested significantly in a range of health and well-being measures across both Dublin and Cork Airports at the start of the pandemic. This ensured the safety and wellbeing of passengers and staff.

These measures include:

1,000 hand sanitisation stations,

1,000 plexiglass screens at check-in and security screening locations

12,000 new signs to emphasise social distancing and hand hygiene

Regular announcements to remind people of guidelines

Enhanced cleaning regimes throughout the terminals and campus and a contactless airport environment.

Access to the terminals is limited to passengers, crew members and staff

Dublin Airport currently has 36 airlines flying directly to over 130 international destinations. Passengers flying from Cork Airport can choose from six airlines flying directly to a total of 20 Continental European and UK destinations.

Passengers are advised to check country-specific entry requirements on the Irish Government’s websites: www.gov.ie and www.DFA.ie . Check www.DublinAirport.com and www.CorkAirport.com before making travel plans.