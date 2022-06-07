SEARCH
Dublin Airport Welcomes The Return Of Air Canada’s Direct Services to Vancouver and Montreal

By Emer Roche
Dublin Airport was delighted to welcome the return of Air Canada’s passenger flights from Dublin to its West Coast hub in Vancouver on Friday, 03 June , following the restart of its service between Dublin and Montreal on Thursday, 02 June.

“Dublin Airport is pleased to welcome the return of Air Canada’s services from Dublin to Montreal and Vancouver to our route network this June. The recommencement of these routes will be great news for business and leisure passengers in Ireland, Montreal and Vancouver and we anticipate strong demand for these services in both directions. We look forward to continuing to work with Air Canada in promoting their services from Dublin Airport,” said Dalton Phillips, CEO of DAA.

Montreal service return shows the crew from AC803 (Montreal) and Bernadette Goldsmith from our Sales team in Ireland.

Flights between Dublin and Vancouver operate four times weekly- on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, whilst flights between Dublin and Montreal operate three times weekly- on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Both services are operated with Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy seats.  

In addition to the resumed services from Dublin, Air Canada offers non-stop services between Dublin and Toronto, from Edinburgh and Manchester to Toronto, as well as from London Heathrow to Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Halifax.    

