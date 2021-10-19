Dublin Airport to welcome almost 250,000 passengers this October Bank Holiday weekend

More than 224,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this October Bank Holiday weekend, a 42% decrease compared with the same weekend, 2019.

Over 1,587 flights will arrive and depart during the October Bank Holiday, which is expected to be the busiest weekend of the year so far this year.

“We’re expecting an average of more than 56,000 passengers per day over the four days between Friday, October 22 and Monday, October 25, 2021” said daa Group Head of Communications, Kevin Cullinane.



“The Bank Holiday Friday will be the busiest day of the Bank Holiday weekend, with 61,000 passengers and 428 aircraft arriving and departing in a single day” he added.