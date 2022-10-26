Nearly 190,000 Passengers Due to Depart from Dublin Airport this Bank Holiday Weekend

Almost 190,000 passengers are due to depart from Dublin Airport this weekend as many Irish families avail of the final Bank Holiday weekend before Christmas to make a trip overseas.

Around 350,000 passengers, in total, are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this October Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 31, 2022.

“More than 2,200 flights are due to arrive and depart at Dublin Airport this weekend,” according to Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, operator of Dublin Airport. “Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend with almost 100,000 passengers travelling through the airport. Over the four days, an average of 87,000 passengers will fly in or out of the airport each day. That’s 56% higher than the same weekend last year and more than 90% of the number that travelled during the October Bank Holiday weekend in 2019.”

Passengers planning to travel on Sunday morning are reminded that the clocks go back one hour on Saturday night.