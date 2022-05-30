SEARCH
HomeNewsDublin Airport to Offer Refunds After Heavy Queues Caused Missed Flights
News

Dublin Airport to Offer Refunds After Heavy Queues Caused Missed Flights

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
10

Dublin Airport is offering vouchers to refund missed flights due to long queues over the weekend.

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) made an announcement yesterday that due to significant queues for bag-drop, check-in and security, some passengers queuing outside the building might not make their flight and would need to rebook directly with their airline.

However, DAA were quick to admit the situation was not good enough and to offer refunds to anyone who had missed a flight. Media manager for the organisation, Graeme McQueen has pointed out that this is an issue in airports across Europe, not just Dublin and that all the stops are being pulled out to fix the situation.

Graeme McQueen, spokesperson for DAA- photo credit responsible innovation summit

”We hold our hands up and apologise unreservedly”, Graeme McQueen said to Newstalk this morning. ”We are trying to build back from a pandemic and are currently training new staff members”.

Graeme assured listeners to the Claire Byrne Show this morning, that nobody should miss a flight due to queues from now on. He suggested that passengers arrive at the airport 2.5 hours ahead of a short-haul flight and 3.5 hours ahead of a transatlantic flight. He said that arriving too early can cause bottlenecks and allowing an extra half hour on advised times for baggage check is plenty of additional time.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleThe US ESTA Visa Fee is Increasing This Week
Next articleITTA to Offer New Counselling Service to its Members

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie