Dublin Airport to Offer Refunds After Heavy Queues Caused Missed Flights

Dublin Airport is offering vouchers to refund missed flights due to long queues over the weekend.

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) made an announcement yesterday that due to significant queues for bag-drop, check-in and security, some passengers queuing outside the building might not make their flight and would need to rebook directly with their airline.

However, DAA were quick to admit the situation was not good enough and to offer refunds to anyone who had missed a flight. Media manager for the organisation, Graeme McQueen has pointed out that this is an issue in airports across Europe, not just Dublin and that all the stops are being pulled out to fix the situation.

Graeme McQueen, spokesperson for DAA- photo credit responsible innovation summit

”We hold our hands up and apologise unreservedly”, Graeme McQueen said to Newstalk this morning. ”We are trying to build back from a pandemic and are currently training new staff members”.

Graeme assured listeners to the Claire Byrne Show this morning, that nobody should miss a flight due to queues from now on. He suggested that passengers arrive at the airport 2.5 hours ahead of a short-haul flight and 3.5 hours ahead of a transatlantic flight. He said that arriving too early can cause bottlenecks and allowing an extra half hour on advised times for baggage check is plenty of additional time.