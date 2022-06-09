Dublin Airport Suspend Platinum Services

Dublin airport have announced that they will suspend their ‘Platinum Services’ facility to create resources while the airport is under pressure and experiencing queues.

The 24-hour VIP service included private security, drinks, food and shower facilities. A chauffeur driven BMW was on hand to drive passengers to their jet.

The rates for this plush service started at €295 per head.

A spokesperson for the DAA said ‘We have taken this action to optimise resources across our airport operation. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to resume normal service in the near future.”