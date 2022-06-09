SEARCH
HomeNewsDublin Airport Suspend Platinum Services
News

Dublin Airport Suspend Platinum Services

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
10

Dublin airport have announced that they will suspend their ‘Platinum Services’ facility to create resources while the airport is under pressure and experiencing queues.

The 24-hour VIP service included private security, drinks, food and shower facilities. A chauffeur driven BMW was on hand to drive passengers to their jet.

The rates for this plush service started at €295 per head.

A spokesperson for the DAA said ‘We have taken this action to optimise resources across our airport operation. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to resume normal service in the near future.”

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleNothing Economy about Economy – Etihad/Hyatt/Abu Dhabi Fam
Next articleNew Month, New Entries for Photographer of the Year

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie