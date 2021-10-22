Dublin Airport responds to Tony Holohan’s comments about the lack of checks at the airport

Dublin Airport has responded to Tony Holohan’s comments about his digital Covid certificate not being checked when he came through Dublin Airport last week, saying it was the state’s ultimate responsibility.

Speaking to RTE News, Dr Holohan said: “I came through Dublin Airport last Friday and I wasn’t checked in terms of my [immunity] status whereas I was checked [on the other side].”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said he is 'concerned' about Covid checks at the airports, saying he wasn't checked when arriving at Dublin Airport recently.



He added this is an area where improvements can be made | Follow live updates: https://t.co/gzixJRaw8H pic.twitter.com/cPJDcSnbT4 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 20, 2021

Dublin Airport responded by saying: “Following some recent commentary, we would like to clarify that departure checks are carried out by airlines or their agents in advance of flying and any spot checks on arriving passengers [in Dublin Airport] are the responsibility of the State’s immigration officials.”

Following some recent commentary, we would like to clarify that departure checks are carried out by airlines or their agents in advance of flying and any spot checks on arriving passengers @DublinAirport are the responsibility of the State’s immigration officials. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 21, 2021

Although Dr Holohan didn’t hold Dublin Airport directly accountable, several responses to RTE’s original tweet with the clip blamed Dublin Airport and daa for not putting in place appropriate procedures to check documentation, with one tweeter suggesting the “daa have a lot to answer for.”

Dr Holohan said he was “concerned” about Covid certs not being checked at airports despite there being the means to do so.

All passengers travelling into Ireland must complete a passenger locator form (PLF), which includes details of their vaccination status.

Airline staff typically check that every passenger has a completed PLF when boarding the aircraft before departure, making it almost impossible for someone to fly into Ireland without the correct documentation.

This was also pointed out in the replies to RTE’s tweet, with one respondent urging Dr Holohan “to stop trying to demonise travel again.”