Dublin Airport Reopens ‘Fast Track’ and ‘Platinum Services’ Products For New Bookings

Dublin Airport has reopened its popular ‘Fast Track’ and ‘Platinum Services’ products to new online bookings on the back of passenger conditions improving and returning to more normal levels.

While use of both services was never technically closed – as previous bookings were still being honoured – they were closed to new sales bookings, by the Daa, last March in a bid to focus resources.

‘Fast Track’ grants customers an express route through airport security into the departure lounge area, bypassing potentially long security scanning queues; while ‘Platinum Services’ offers a VIP-style private lounge and security service, including private car transport to the plane.

“While Fast Track wasn’t available to book through our website, it has remained opened throughout and all bookings made in advance of the restrictions, or through other channels, have been honoured. Bookings for Fast Track have reopened yesterday on our own website for specific hours, in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 subject to availability,” a spokesperson for Dublin Airport said.

“Platinum Services also never closed, we just stopped taking bookings over recent weeks while we honoured existing bookings (it was heavily booked anyway for the peak summer season). Platinum Services is now taking bookings again since yesterday, subject to availability,” they said.

Departure conditions have significantly improved at Dublin Airport in recent weeks.

Dublin, along with many European airports, has suffered – this summer – with passenger overcrowding, delays and missed flights due to the resurgence in international travel demand outpacing the rebuilding of staffing resources, which were depleted by the Covid crisis.

On Monday, the Daa said it was relaxing its passenger advice at Dublin Airport after reporting a significant improvement in security screening queue time for passengers.