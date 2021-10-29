HomeNewsDublin Airport releases winter flight schedule
News

Dublin Airport releases winter flight schedule

By Leona Kenny
0
22

Dublin Airport has released its winter flight schedule for 2021 / 22. .

The guide contains a variety of helpful information such as a list of travel tips, passenger safety information as well as a list of destinations and frequency of flights.

Click HERE to view.

USA borders re-open

With the return of transatlantic travel from November 8, passengers will be able to fly directly from Dublin Airport to the USA with 56 flights each week to Boston, Chicago, New York, Orlando, San Francisco and Washington DC.

Other highlights include:

  • Loganair will provide a new winter service to Aberdeen
  • Ryanair is extending its network to Sibiu, Romania; Kosice, Slovakia; and Agadir, Morocco.
  • Vueling will fly daily from Dublin to Paris-Orly.

Leona Kenny
Previous articleVideo: ITTN Editor in Chief Fionn Davenport at IPW 2021
Next articleITTN Awards 2021: Voting Extended for Outbound Categories

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

© ITTN.ie