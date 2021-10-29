Dublin Airport releases winter flight schedule

Dublin Airport has released its winter flight schedule for 2021 / 22. .

The guide contains a variety of helpful information such as a list of travel tips, passenger safety information as well as a list of destinations and frequency of flights.

Click HERE to view.

USA borders re-open

With the return of transatlantic travel from November 8, passengers will be able to fly directly from Dublin Airport to the USA with 56 flights each week to Boston, Chicago, New York, Orlando, San Francisco and Washington DC.

Other highlights include: