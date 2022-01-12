Dublin Airport passenger numbers increased by 14% in 2021

Dublin Airport has revealed a 14% increase in passenger numbers for 2021.

When compared to 2020 figures, short-haul traffic increased by 17% to 7.5 million.

Two thirds of all passengers (66%) who travelled through Dublin Airport in 2021 did so in the months of August, September, October and November. The number of people taking domestic flights increased by 13%.

In total, 8.3 million passengers either started or ended their journey through Dublin Airport while 155,000 of the overall number used the airport as a transfer hub last year.

During 2021, passenger numbers to and from Continental Europe increased on 2020 levels by 33% and rose 5.3 million

However, 2021 passenger numbers were down by 74% when compared to 2019 as COVID-19 continued to have a massive impact on aviation.

When compared to pre-COVID-19 numbers in 2019, traffic to and from Continental Europe was down by 69%, while passengers travelling from Dublin Airport to and from Britain was down by 79%.