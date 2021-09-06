Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Down 63% in August

Almost 1,260,000 passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in August, which marks a dramatic increase on passenger numbers since the beginning of the pandemic but is still a 63% drop when compared to pre-COVID19 levels.

Passenger volumes to and from Continental Europe fell by 54% as 865,000 passengers travelling to European destinations last month.

UK traffic in August was down by 72% when compared to pre COVID levels as 257,000 passengers travelled to and from Britain.

Passenger volumes to and from North America decreased by 77%, as 111,000 passengers travelled on transatlantic routes in August.

Other international passenger traffic to the Middle East was down by 82%, as 21,000 passengers travelled during the month. The number of passengers on domestic routes was down by 65%, with 4,300 passengers travelling this sector last month.

Over 2.9 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first eight months of this year, representing an 87% decrease when compared to pre COVID levels in 2019.