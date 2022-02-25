Dublin Airport opens Guinness Bar Experience

Fancy a pint? Check out the new Guinness Bar Experience in Dublin Airport.

Located in Terminal 1, the new Guinness Bar will offer passengers an immersive experience pre-flight where they can sample a range of beers and ciders. Passengers can avail of Guinness, Guinness 0.0 (non-alcoholic) Smithwicks Red Ale, Hop House 13 lager and the Rockshore lager range.

Passengers can enjoy a drink in the Guinness Gravity Bar inspired snug, which offers similar views that can be seen from the actual Guinness Storehouse.

Passengers can also sample Smirnoff cocktails and grab a bite to eat. Sport will be shown on big screens in the bar, so guests can take in all the action of big sporting events, including Guinness Six Nations

This Guinness Bar Experience opened for business just before Christmas and will be there until January 2023.

This bar experience is a joint collaboration between Diageo, The Wright Group and daa, the operators of Dublin Airport.