Dublin Airport Issues Guidance to Easter Flyers

daa has issued renewed guidance for those flying out of Dublin Airport over the coming days, with the airport set to facilitate more than a quarter of a million departing passengers for Easter.



daa is continuing to advise passengers that they should arrive at Dublin Airport up to three and a half hours before their flight, regardless of whether they are flying short haul or long haul.

However, daa is urging morning passengers due to fly from 08.30 am onwards, not to arrive at the terminals before 05.00 am. daa said this will ease pressure on the security regime and allow passengers flying during the busy first morning wave (those with flights before 08.30 am) to progress through security and on to their boarding gates. daa said that there is no need for passengers to arrive earlier than 3.5 hours, cautioning that arriving earlier than needed has been found to increase pressure at busy times over recent days and weeks.

daa recommends that passengers check with their airline in advance of travelling to the airport regarding when check-in and bag drop-off opens and to plan their arrival at the airport based on that information. Passengers are also encouraged, where possible, to check-in for their flight online.

To help get passengers through security as quickly and efficiently as possible, security in Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 remains open on a 24/7 basis, while security in Terminal 2 is open from 04.00 am each day.



Looking ahead to the coming Easter weekend, daa said that more than 500,000 passengers are set to travel in and out of Dublin Airport between today (Wednesday, April 12) and Easter Monday. Up to 50,000 passengers a day will be departing Dublin Airport.



Dublin Airport is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening staff to help it meet the significant increase in demand for international travel. Good progress is being made in that recruitment process with more than 500 candidates – from a pool of more than 4,500 applications – having been invited for an interview over the past two weeks.



While successful candidates are trained, Garda vetted and put through compulsory security checks over the coming period – a process which takes around 5-6 weeks – daa is working to ensure that it has the maximum number of security lanes open at all times in both terminals. A Taskforce, consisting of more than 600 daa office staff, is also being deployed in the terminals to provide additional support and customer service to passengers.