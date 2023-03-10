Dublin Airport Is LIVE On Amadeus

Etihad recently announced that they would make the jump to Amadeus systems as part of their growth plan. On Saturday, Dublin Airport migrated to the Amadeus passenger service system along with all other Etihad outstations.

Etihad are pleased to announce that the migration occurred seamlessly with very few issues, and with shorter queues than usual reported. The Etihad team at Dublin Airport noted how intuitive and simple the new interface is to use and process passengers quickly.

After unplugging from the old Sabre system on Wednesday, Etihad are painstakingly migrating all systems across to the new Amadeus Altéa PSS. This includes Etihad.com, contact centres and GDS access. All Etihad operated flights are available to booking across GDS systems with the exception of those operated by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi (3L). Updates will be available on Etihad Hub for when 3L codeshares are live.

Online check-in and other selected services will return on March 12th, with extra baggage and value-added services becoming available on March 13th along with the introduction of the new and improved Etihad mobile app on the same day.

Etihad’s introduction of the Amadeus Altéa system will make it easier than ever for consumers and trade partners to select additional services.