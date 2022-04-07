Dublin Airport Celebrates Turkish Airlines Inaugural Flight to Antalya

Turkish Airlines has today commenced the first-ever service between Dublin and Antalya. The inaugural flight departed from Dublin Airport this afternoon.

ITTN’s Shane Cullen was with Hasan Mutlu and Onur Gul (both Turkish Airlines) and Edel Redmond (daa) as they celebrated the exciting launch.

Turkish Airlines will operate flights between Antalya and Dublin three times per week on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. This will be Dublin’s first direct route to and from Antalya. Turkish Airlines is, of course, a full-service airline and travellers benefit from complimentary dining onboard (three-course meal plus beverages). With special treats for the children travelling, Onur Gul shares “the holiday starts from the second you board your flight”.

Welcoming the new service, Dalton Philips, Chief Executive of daa, which operates Dublin Airport, said:

“Dublin Airport is delighted to be adding a new direct route between Dublin and Antalya. Antalya is a beautiful city with rich culture and stunning scenery. The commencement of the service is great news for business leisure passengers in Ireland and Antalya and we anticipate strong demand for this service. Dublin Airport is excited to work with Turkish Airlines in promoting this new route.”

Turkish Airlines’ Hasan Mutlu spoke about today’s launch, “I have been fortunate enough to have travelled and seen a lot of the world over the years, and I have to say, the quality of the offering in Antalya is definitely in the top three in the world. June, July and August is very strong and golf is doing great for the autumn”.

Antalya is a tourism destination that’s steeped in culture and characterised by a Mediterranean climate. The region has much to offer, from their exquisite cuisine to stunning backdrops. Antalya city is one of the most prominent and modern cities in Turkey with golden beaches and breath-taking waterfalls.

The city of Antalya can be traced as far back as the 1st century BC when, as legend has it, upon discovering this land, king Attalos II told his men that “this must be Heaven”.

Antalya is one of 180 destinations that Dublin Airport will serve worldwide this year, in partnership with 44 airlines, as it continues to rebuild its global reach following the devastating impact on the aviation sector due to COVID-19.

ITTN’s Shane Cullen commented, “having been very fortunate to have visited this beautiful part of one of my favourite destinations, Turkiye – the history & culture, the welcoming people, the luxurious hotel offering, stunning coastline and fantastic food means this is a brilliant sun destination for the Irish market. It is only going to increase in popularity as more holiday-makers discover what’s on offer and now it’s easier than ever to get there with Turkish Airlines’ direct service”.