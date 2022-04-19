Dublin Airport Announced as Headline Partner of Co-located FTE EMEA, FTE Ancillary & FTE World Airport Retailing Shows

Dublin Airport has been announced as an official Headline Partner of the co-located FTE EMEA, FTE Ancillary & FTE World Airport Retailing Summit events, taking place at the RDS in Dublin on 7-9 June.

FTE is returning to the “Silicon Valley of Europe” to stage this event that will attract over 800 senior air transport and travel sector executives from around the world.

Under the theme of “Scaling Innovation”, the three co-located events provide stakeholders with an opportunity to discuss and explore ideas regarding the recovery of the aviation sector post-Covid, as well as key long-term challenges and opportunities for the industry.

Dublin Airport – T2 at night

Attendees will have access to multiple conference tracks, a major end-to-end exhibition, co-creation workshops, tours, briefings, start-up content and showcases, and a unique social and networking programme in the heart of Dublin.

The conference agendas have just been launched featuring high-level speakers from Ryanair, Wizz Air, Lufthansa, Ferrovial, Fast Future Research, Manna Drone Delivery, Finnair, All Nippon Airways, Turkish Airlines, Aeroporti di Roma, Aena, Swedavia, McKinsey & Company, Avalon, Swoop, SunExpress, Cebu Pacific Air, AirAsia, Fraport, Cathay Pacific, Dublin Airport, Alaska Airlines, Transavia, easyJet, Istanbul Airport, Heathrow, Tax Free World Association (TFWA), Avinor, Amazon Web Services, and many more.

Dalton Philips, Chief Executive Officer, daa, said:

“Dublin Airport is pleased to support the upcoming FTE show as a Headline Partner, and we are looking forward to welcoming like-minded industry peers for three days of knowledge-sharing and networking in the heart of Dublin.”

Daniel Coleman, founder & CEO, Future Travel Experience, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Dublin Airport to deliver something special this June that will inspire new approaches, and showcase the best of Irish hospitality along the way. Dublin Airport is a true global leader in commercial innovation and with this in mind, it is only fitting that the airport is supporting the co-located FTE EMEA, FTE Ancillary and FTE World Airport Retailing Summit shows, where the worlds of digital, commercial and CX will collide.”