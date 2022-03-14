Dublin Airport Advice Ahead of St Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Dublin Airport is expecting passenger numbers to be as high as 77,000 per day between Thursday 17 and Sunday 20 March, with Ireland set to enjoy a unique double bank holiday on Thursday and Friday.

Following two years of very limited St Patrick’s Day celebrations, Fáilte Ireland is this year preparing to once again welcome visitors to Ireland from all over the world.

The theme for this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebration is ‘CONNECTIONS’. The festival is sponsored by Dublin Airport, with Ireland inviting the world to reconnect in Dublin after the challenges of the past two years. A whole host of celebrations and activities are set to take place in Dublin over the coming days.

Dublin Airport has the following advice for those travelling during this time:

The next 10 days are expected to be the busiest the airport has seen since before Covid. In order to ensure the smoothest journey possible, Dublin Airport is advising passengers to prepare for security in advance and make their way directly to the security screening area once checked in.

To help prepare for the security screening process, passengers are invited to visit the Security page on the Dublin Airport website here.

Travellers are reminded that EU security regulations state that liquids over 100mls cannot be brought through the security screening area. Liquids under 100mls are permitted and should be placed in a transparent, re-sealable bag measuring not more than 20cm x 20cm. Exemptions are in place for medicines and for baby food.

Passengers are also advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from prior to arriving in the airport, which you will be able to find here.

With passenger numbers increasing and it being the first celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day in two years, Dublin Airport continues to advise passengers travelling on short-haul flights to allow a minimum of two hours before the boarding of their flight and three hours for long-haul flights. Those using a long-term car park should allow at least an extra 30 minutes.

Dublin Airport wishes all passengers a safe and celebratory St Patrick’s Day weekend.