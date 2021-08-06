Dubai Tourism Launches New Global Campaign With Jessica Alba And Zac Efron

Dubai Tourism has launched a Hollywood style campaign called Dubai Presents, featuring Jessica Alba and Zac Efron. With the city’s landmarks as a backdrop, we see the pair racing across sand tunes, and leaping off the Burj Al Arab.

It’s one of six short trailers that span different genres, and is directed by Craig Gillespie, best known for I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl.

The plot is described as thus: “The first film in the Dubai Presents series stars Alba and Efron as a sparring couple and plays on the classic spy action genre, featuring dramatic espionage-style sequences with a humorous twist. Taking viewers on a journey through iconic locations such as Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Naseem and overwater restaurant Pierchic, the film explores Dubai’s sophisticated Jumeirah district before heading out on an epic desert caper to Dubai’s adventure capital Hatta, home to sweeping sandscapes and a multitude of activities including hiking, biking and kayaking.”

The other videos include a superhero action tale, a foodie story, a wellness and relaxation trailer and one that focuses on the natural wonders of Dubai.

Jessica Alba says: “Being able to play multiple characters across different movie genres for this project gave me an opportunity to see the city in ways I wouldn’t have imagined. One moment I was winding my way through the spice souk in Old Dubai, and the next I was on the top floor of the iconic Burj Al Arab performing my own stunt sequence for an action scene. Dubai has so much to offer- from beautiful locations to the amazing food and an energy to match, I loved every part of it.”

Zac Efron commented: “I’ve been to Dubai previously but I was never able to truly appreciate the city in this way. Despite the fact that I travel often, it is rare to get to have the time and the opportunity to really explore and enjoy the city’s offerings. The desert was particularly special to me…such a peaceful and calm landscape and unlike anything I had ever seen. The people of Dubai were incredibly warm and hospitable and invited me to enjoy the culture by their side. I love the idea of discovery and exploration and Dubai did not disappoint.”

Dubai recently marked one year since reopening in July 2020 and has since ensured that adequate measures were in place to welcome tourists. The city is now eager to welcome Irish travellers back. Only a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure is required when flying to Dubai and quarantine upon return for fully vaccinated travellers is no longer needed making it the perfect destination for a well-deserved sun break.