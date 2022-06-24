SEARCH
HomeNewsDubai Seeing Continued Strong In-Bound Tourism Recovery
News

Dubai Seeing Continued Strong In-Bound Tourism Recovery

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
7

Dubai has seen a huge rebound in in-bound tourism this year as the industry and travel demand continues to recover from the pandemic disruption.

Nearly 6.2 million international tourists visited Dubai, for overnight stays, during the first five months of this year, according to official figures from Dubai’s economy and tourism department.

That figure marked a near-200% increase on the same period last year, when just over two million people visited the city.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this week, held an event, attended by more than 1,200 tourism executives, looking at ways to further boost Dubai’s standing as an attractive location for tourism and business investment.

“We are building on the massive momentum generated by the hugely successful Expo 2020 to drive growth across all our tourism pillars from cultural to culinary experiences, while working towards achieving the ambitious goal of making Dubai the most visited destination and the city of the future that will be the best place in the world to live and work,” said DET director general His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleBookItNow B2B Signs Partnership with Tourasco Group
Next articlePrincess Cruises Becomes Only Designated Cruise Line to Offer Authentic Gelato Experience at Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie