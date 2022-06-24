Dubai Seeing Continued Strong In-Bound Tourism Recovery

Dubai has seen a huge rebound in in-bound tourism this year as the industry and travel demand continues to recover from the pandemic disruption.

Nearly 6.2 million international tourists visited Dubai, for overnight stays, during the first five months of this year, according to official figures from Dubai’s economy and tourism department.

That figure marked a near-200% increase on the same period last year, when just over two million people visited the city.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this week, held an event, attended by more than 1,200 tourism executives, looking at ways to further boost Dubai’s standing as an attractive location for tourism and business investment.

“We are building on the massive momentum generated by the hugely successful Expo 2020 to drive growth across all our tourism pillars from cultural to culinary experiences, while working towards achieving the ambitious goal of making Dubai the most visited destination and the city of the future that will be the best place in the world to live and work,” said DET director general His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri.