Dubai Named One of the World’s Most Popular Wedding Destinations

Dubai emerges as one of the world’s most popular wedding destinations.

Dubai is fast emerging as the city of choice for destination weddings, with a growing number of wedding and event planners across the world recommending the city to couples as the perfect venue to celebrate their weddings.

The world-class infrastructure, picturesque resorts, luxury hospitality offerings, high-quality services, safe environment and diverse tourist attractions make it a top-ranked location for destination weddings.

The Dubai Global Wedding Excellence (GWE) retreat which takes place in January, provides a platform for representatives from the wedding, lifestyle and events sectors to network, share ideas and exchange best practices.

Over 70 international wedding planners, experts and companies from key source markets attended the event this past January. The retreat saw strong participation from Dubai’s traditional and emerging markets including countries from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, as well as India, UK and the US.

People across the world are increasingly choosing Dubai to celebrate not only weddings but also milestone celebrations and personal occasions.