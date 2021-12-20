Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal opens

The Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal has opened in the United Arab Emirates.

Carnival Cruises celebrated the official opening of Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, which was developed in partnership with Shamal Holding as the main hub for cruise tourism in Dubai.

The gulf’s first-ever dedicated twin-terminal cruise port can accommodate two large cruise ships simultaneously.

The facility spans over 120,000 square meters (nearly 1.3 million square feet) and includes two purpose-built terminal buildings that offer passengers and crew a seamless embarkation and disembarkation experience.

The state-of-the-art terminals are equipped with four bespoke Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridges that can simultaneously support the full turnaround of the largest class of cruise ships in the industry.

“After years of working closely with Shamal Holding, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome guests from around the world to Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal,” said Michael Thamm, group CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia.

“As the world’s largest cruise company, our passion is providing our guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, and we are confident that our partnership with Shamal Holding will enhance the overall experience for our guests.

“The two terminals stand as a tribute to the remarkable appeal of Dubai and the Arabian Gulf as a cruise destination, and we look forward to working with Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal and its community partners to make Dubai Harbour a highly efficient and customer-friendly operation, while facilitating new tourism opportunities through cruising in the region.”