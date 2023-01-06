Dry January – California Offerings with all of the Buzz and None of the Booze

While California may be known for its iconic wine regions and abundance of craft breweries, it is the zero-proof trend that is currently sweeping the Golden State.

Here are three such options:

New non-alcoholic bottle shops in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has seen several non-alcoholic bottle shops open recently, selling a selection of non-alcoholic spirits, aperitifs, mixers and more. Soft Spirits opened in Silver Lake in October 2021 and Venice’s The New Bar opened in July 2022. New York-based non-alcoholic bottle shop Boisson has also opened new locations in Studio City, Brentwood and San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood, with a fourth location expected to open in Beverly Hills soon.

San Francisco’s latest alcohol-free bar, bottle shop and speakeasy

Ocean Beach Cafe recently opened in the Outer Richmond neighbourhood of San Francisco, serving up non-alcoholic craft cocktails, booze-free craft beer, hangover-free wine and more. After taking a year off from drinking alcohol, owner Joshua James was inspired to build a community art cafe to house the largest non-alcoholic beverage selection in the country, conduct regular beach cleanups and show people what a hip lounge feels like when you remove the frequency of alcohol from it. Joshua James also opened an alcohol-free speakeasy in the city called Temperance Bar, which is open by reservation. Guests can find the location of Temperance Bar by visiting Ocean Beach Cafe.

Fresno to welcome first official sober bar in 2023

Bone Dry Sober Bar will be Fresno’s first official sober bar when it opens in 2023 at The Sun Stereo Warehouse. Following a personal epiphany in December 2019, co-founder Ian Landis and his fiancé came up with the idea of opening a sober bar and began hosting mocktail pop-ups. When it opens, Bone Dry Sober Bar will provide a sober environment where all non-drinking adults can have a place to hang out and socialise, without the influence of alcohol.

