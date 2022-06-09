Dream Holiday Available to Win at Upcoming TSN Roadshows

SEARCH
The next stop on the Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow takes place tonight in Dundalk at 6pm in The Imperial Hotel. ITTN’s Allie Sheehan and Emer Roche will be there to meet people and enjoy the presentations and craic!

As we announced yesterday, a surprise guest has been included in the line-up- Rebecca Kelly from Princess Cruises. It will be interesting to hear her insights for 2022/ 2023.

A gorgeous prize has been sponsored by Sunway Holiday- a dream holiday for two people to Jordon. This prize will be run at the end of each roadshow. The trip includes exciting excursions to the Dead Sea, Aqaba and Wadi Rum.

See details of Cork and Waterford events below:

Cork: Wednesday, 15th of June in The Imperial Hotel at 6pm and Waterford: Thursday 16th in The Tower Hotel at 6pm.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
