Dream Holiday Available to Win at Upcoming TSN Roadshows

The next stop on the Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow takes place tonight in Dundalk at 6pm in The Imperial Hotel. ITTN’s Allie Sheehan and Emer Roche will be there to meet people and enjoy the presentations and craic!

As we announced yesterday, a surprise guest has been included in the line-up- Rebecca Kelly from Princess Cruises. It will be interesting to hear her insights for 2022/ 2023.

A gorgeous prize has been sponsored by Sunway Holiday- a dream holiday for two people to Jordon. This prize will be run at the end of each roadshow. The trip includes exciting excursions to the Dead Sea, Aqaba and Wadi Rum.

See details of Cork and Waterford events below:

Cork: Wednesday, 15th of June in The Imperial Hotel at 6pm and Waterford: Thursday 16th in The Tower Hotel at 6pm.