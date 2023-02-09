SEARCH
HomeNewsDover-Calais Ferries Suspended Today Due to French Strikes
News

Dover-Calais Ferries Suspended Today Due to French Strikes

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Ferries between Dover and Calais have been suspended until 4 pm today due to French strikes.

DFDS passengers due to sail from Calais have been told to make their way to Dunkirk where they’ll be put on the first available departure.

“Due to national action in France on the 9th of February there will be no ship movements in the port of Calais and all sailings will be suspended between 08:00 and 17:00.” the Port of Dover said in a statement today.

DFDS passengers who were due to be travelling from Dover to Calais have been told to go to the port where they will be transferred on the Dunkirk ferry as sailings to there have not been cancelled.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to Open Tallest and Fastest Ride on February 27

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie