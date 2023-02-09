Dover-Calais Ferries Suspended Today Due to French Strikes

Ferries between Dover and Calais have been suspended until 4 pm today due to French strikes.

DFDS passengers due to sail from Calais have been told to make their way to Dunkirk where they’ll be put on the first available departure.

“Due to national action in France on the 9th of February there will be no ship movements in the port of Calais and all sailings will be suspended between 08:00 and 17:00.” the Port of Dover said in a statement today.

DFDS passengers who were due to be travelling from Dover to Calais have been told to go to the port where they will be transferred on the Dunkirk ferry as sailings to there have not been cancelled.