Don’t Travel If You’re Not Fully Vaccinated” Warns Dr. Tony Holohan

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said the public health advice remains for people not to travel abroad for a holiday unless they are fully vaccinated, and that it is the ambition of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to see travel resuming given vaccination levels among the population.

Asked at yesterday’s NPHET briefing about families going on summer holidays in situations where the parents have been vaccinated and their children have not, Dr Holohan said he would not be advising such families not to travel.

This is because, at the moment, children are not being vaccinated in Ireland.

According to the latest Government advice, restrictions around international travel will begin to be eased from 19 July.

This will mean people will be permitted to travel abroad for non-essential reasons, subject to public health guidance and restrictions.

Dr Holohan said that if people engage in travel before they are vaccinated and mix with other people in other countries who are also not vaccinated, there is the potential for variants of concern to be transmitted.

If this were to happen, combined with the return of third-level education and indoor dining in the near future, it could lead to a situation where there is a “significant change in transmission” here, the Chief Medical Officer said.

Asked about criticism regarding NPHET’s stance on antigen testing, he said they were confident it should be used in many situations and they have already offered advice on where it should be used, including outbreak situations and situations where they think transmission is high.

Dr Holohan said NPHET has concerns about the use of antigen testing in asymptomatic populations because it isn’t as effective as PCR testing.

His comments came as the Department of Health confirmed a further 373 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In a statement, it said that 18 patients are currently in ICU. There are 54 patients in hospital.

Dr Holohan said: “We are now experiencing near elimination of Covid-19 in the vaccinated population.

“For the 50-65s who are in the process of receiving protection from full vaccination, incidence is dropping. Incidence is also reducing in most age groups, showing commendable compliance with public health measures as the vaccination programme is rolled out to more and more people.”

He said that those who are fully vaccinated can “safely resume normal life”.

This means “meeting other fully vaccinated people from up to two households indoors without masks or social distancing, and meeting unvaccinated people from one other household indoors and without masks,” Dr Holohan said.

He urged those who are awaiting vaccination to continue adhering to the public health messages like washing hands regularly, managing your contacts, avoiding crowds, wearing masks and socialising outdoors.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn told today’s National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) briefing that the national 14-day incidence rate here is now 99.5 cases per 100,000 population.