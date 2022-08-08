Dolly Parton Announces Plans for New $25 Million Roller Coaster

Dolly Parton, alongside Dollywood President Eugene Naughton, has announced a spectacular new addition to her theme park.

The brand new ride called Big Bear Mountain will be launching in 2023, reportedly costing a cool $25m (€24.5m)

The 76-year-old country superstar opened the stunning resort, against the backdrop of the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee in 1986.

Dollywood President Eugene Naughton was in Dublin, earlier this summer as part of a group representing tourist attractions in Tennessee. ITTN’s Emer Roche had the pleasure of meeting him at the event held in The Woollen Mills where he had teased that there was something big to be announced at Dollywood soon.

Travel blogger, Tara Povey and President of Dollywood, Eugene Naughton at Tennesse Event in Dublin. May 2022

The Dollywood company released a video of the upcoming attraction. Check it out here:

As for Dolly herself, she joked that she is unlikely to ride the roller-coaster herself, in case she loses her hair!