Doha to Host Naming Ceremony of MSC World Europa

The Cruise Division of MSC Group, in partnership with Qatar Airways, today announced that the naming ceremony for MSC Cruises’ new flagship, MSC World Europa, will take place on 13 November in Doha, where she will officially inaugurate the city’s brand new Grand Cruise Terminal.

This latest announcement is part of MSC’s overall commitment to Qatar and the continued importance of the Middle East, where MSC Cruises is the brand leader, and also supports Qatar’s Vision 2030 pledge to triple the number of international tourists visiting the country by that year.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group, said, “We are incredibly proud that in November, we will name our most innovative, futuristic and the world’s largest environmentally-focused cruise passenger ship in Doha. MSC World Europa represents the future of cruising. This new platform will provide our guests with an unforgettable cruise not experienced before, so this monumental event should take place in one of the seven new Urban Wonders of the World and inaugurate the city’s magnificent new Grand Cruise Terminal.”

The special occasion will occur at Doha’s brand new Grand Cruise Terminal, a state-of-the-art 24,000 square metres facility that will handle up to 28,000 passengers a day and can host two mega-cruise ships daily. Cruise passengers are set to enjoy an incredible aquarium in the terminal and a gallery specialising in Islamic art, among its many features.

The ship will make her maiden voyage on 20 December, offering 7-night cruises to Doha, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island, United Arab Emirates, plus Dammam, Saudi Arabia. For the upcoming winter season, MSC Opera will also offer 7-night itineraries in the Gulf region to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas island, plus two destinations in Oman – Muscat and Khasab.