Do Something Different Fam in Universal Orlando Resort with BA

Graham Hennessey (Country Manager – Do Something Different) and Tara Magee (Commercial Manager – British Airways) are hosting an Irish travel trade fam to Universal Orlando Resort in the USA. The group travelled onboard BA’s recently refurbished award-winning Club Suite via Heathrow to Orlando.

Universal is home to 3 theme parks namely Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and waterpark, Volcano Bay. It is, of course, home to “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and much much more in terms of attractions, dining and entertainment experiences. There are also 8 resort hotels.

Universal's Superstar Parade Despicable Me

The itinerary includes an escorted tour around the theme parks with Universal’s VIP guides. Those on the fam trip will experience how fast the new VelociCoaster really is, will get to try the Transformers – The Ride 3D and The Incredible Hulk Coaster. Top of many families’ lists will be The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with rides such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The group experiencing this fantastic trip are:

  • Graham Hennessy Do Something Different
  • Tara Magee BA
  • Laura Morris Universal
  • Claire Maher Travel Counsellor
  • Ian Manto Harvey Travel 
  • Barry Hammond Sunway
  • Mark Clifford O’Hanrahan Travel
  • Jill Balfe Tropical Sky
  • Jonathan Beamish Trailfinders

The group are in good hands with Do Something Different having been named as “Best Add-Ons Provider” at the Travel Weekly Globe Awards earlier this year.

Stay tuned to ITTN for all the updates!

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
