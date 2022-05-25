Do Something Different Fam in Universal Orlando Resort with BA

Graham Hennessey (Country Manager – Do Something Different) and Tara Magee (Commercial Manager – British Airways) are hosting an Irish travel trade fam to Universal Orlando Resort in the USA. The group travelled onboard BA’s recently refurbished award-winning Club Suite via Heathrow to Orlando.

Universal is home to 3 theme parks namely Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and waterpark, Volcano Bay. It is, of course, home to “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and much much more in terms of attractions, dining and entertainment experiences. There are also 8 resort hotels.

The itinerary includes an escorted tour around the theme parks with Universal’s VIP guides. Those on the fam trip will experience how fast the new VelociCoaster really is, will get to try the Transformers – The Ride 3D and The Incredible Hulk Coaster. Top of many families’ lists will be The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with rides such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The group experiencing this fantastic trip are:

Graham Hennessy Do Something Different

Tara Magee BA

Laura Morris Universal

Claire Maher Travel Counsellor

Ian Manto Harvey Travel

Barry Hammond Sunway

Mark Clifford O’Hanrahan Travel

Jill Balfe Tropical Sky

Jonathan Beamish Trailfinders

The group are in good hands with Do Something Different having been named as “Best Add-Ons Provider” at the Travel Weekly Globe Awards earlier this year.

Stay tuned to ITTN for all the updates!