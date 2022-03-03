Do Something Different adds new options to US collection

Trade specialist DoSomethingDifferent has added music and food options to its US collection.

Singing with the stars

The Grand Ole Opry, a famous country music venue in Nashville, Tennessee, presents eight or more artists during each show. The lineup features upcoming risers, superstars and legends of country music.

There are has four categories of tickets available and shows run on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Prices start from €58.

Take in the local cuisine

A range of foodie tours is now on offer for Las Vegas. The Lip Smacking Savours of the Strip package includes VIP dining at four gourmet restaurants, with drinks packages available. Skip the line and be seated at the best tables in the house for a variety of acclaimed dishes.

On the Downtown Lip Smacking Foodie Tour, an expert guide escorts guests to the best tables at restaurants such as Carson Kitchen, Therapy and 7th & Carson. It also visits the unique Container Park – where shipping containers have been converted into boutiques, restaurants, and a venue for free live music. Prices start from €196 per person.

