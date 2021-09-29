Do Call it a Comeback: LA Tourism’s Video Message for Irish & UK Travel Partners

LA loves a comeback story! President of the Los Angeles Tourism Board, Adam Burke, has a video message for operators, agents and airline partners in Ireland and the UK.
Watch the video above.
LA loves a comeback story! President of the Los Angeles Tourism Board, Adam Burke, has a video message for operators, agents and airline partners in Ireland and the UK.
Watch the video above.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS