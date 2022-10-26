DJ Jenny Greene at Soll Ski and Rock Winter 2023

Following its successful inaugural event last January 2023, Soll Ski and Rock festival is back for 2023.

Taking place in Soll on 7-14th January and 11-18th March 2023.

The unique event combines live music on and off the slopes in beautiful surroundings at the foot of the Wilder Kaiser.

During piste safaris or “back-to-ski” courses, participants ski the perfectly groomed slopes of the SkiWelt Söll and enjoy live music in the ski huts by day.

By night, the Söll village centre serves as a unique backdrop for musical highlights: Live concerts by international top bands.

Popular DJ, Jenny Greene from 2fm, will be doing an Apres Ski set on the slopes on January 9th.

See details here: www.rte.2fm.ie