Diving, Wine and Jazz in Malta

By Emer Roche
There seems to be no slowing down in popularity for Malta in 2022. Sharon Jordon named it as one of her favourite places in Europe earlier this week, in our team article celebrating 50 years of Irish EU membership, which you can read here.

So, with that in mind we take a deeper dive into what Malta has to offer!

One of the best ways to enjoy some of the fantastic views that Malta has to offer is on foot. You can walk from the Dingli Cliffs to the Wied iż-Żurrieq (just outside Qrendi). The route goes through Wardija ta’ San Ġorġ, followed by Fawwara, the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples. At Wied iż-Żurrieq you can take a boat ride to the renowned Blue Grotto, or enjoy a traditional meal in one of the many local restaurants nearby.  

Malta is consistently voted one of the best diving destinations in the world. Malta’s seabed is studded with wrecks of boats and statues, each providing insight into its vast and vivid past. Offering a wide choice of shore and boat dives at varying depths, there’s something to suit divers of all abilities. Whether it’s a scout around the HMS Maori or a plunge down to the 10,000 tonnes Um El Faroud, no two dives are ever the same.  

While you’re in Malta, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a wine tasting and a tour at Meridiana Wine Estate in the middle of Ta’ Qali. The estate has 17 hectares of vineyards and a picturesque limestone farmhouse. A tour of the estate includes a visit to the fermentation hall and underground cellar, both set within a picturesque Maltese farmhouse. The highlight of the tour is of course the tasting of the premium wines on the panoramic terraces overlooking the vineyard.  

The 32nd edition of The Malta Jazz Festival is set to take place from the 11th – 16th July. The Malta Jazz Festival presents a panorama of jazz music in all its facets. The festival aims to achieve a perfect balance between the savant and more popular elements of jazz. This year’s eclectic line-up includes John Scofield, Richard Bona & Alfredo Rodriguez sextet and many more.  

Visit www.visitmalta.com for further information on Malta 

