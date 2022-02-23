Diversity at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris Pride will Celebrate Diversity on 11 June 2022

On 11 June 2022, Disneyland Paris Pride will return at Walt Disney Studios Park. The event includes performances by international singers, a colourful parade, and attractions that will start at 8 pm until 2 am. This event will celebrate diversity and inclusion with family and friends.

Disney Characters at Disneyland Paris Pride

Live Outdoor Concert with International Stars

Enjoy a unique live outdoor concert on a stage in the heart of Production Courtyard with live performances from Gold and Platinum award-winner, Mika; award-winning singer-songwriter-performer Bilal Hassani; and singer-songwriter Becky Hill, who appeared on the first series of The Voice UK.

Performer Line-Up at Disneyland Paris Pride – 11 June 2022

Dance & Sing & More, Disney-Style

During this special evening, guests can sing and dance at Disney’s Colourful Pride Parade with Disney Characters decked out in rainbow-coloured costumes on sparkling floats. Enjoy meet & greets with Disney Characters. Enter Disney’s Magic LipSync Along Contest. Enjoy a selection of attractions that will be open until 2am. There will be colourful items from the Pride Collection available across the resort and plenty of other surprises in store!

Disneyland Paris Pride Event Celebrating Diversity

30 Years of Inclusion at Disneyland Paris

Since its opening in 1992, Disneyland Paris has been committed to inclusion, celebrating diversity in a place where everyone feels welcome. As the program is constantly evolving, Disneyland Paris continues to offer engagement and development opportunities for all Cast Members, along with support and inspiration.

As a multicultural company, Disneyland Paris has relied on the incredible diversity of its Cast Members for 30 years, creating exceptional and magical experiences for all of its Guests.

Find Out More

Tickets cost €89 per person (from 8pm to 2am). Talk to your local travel agent or find out more at https://www.disneylandparis.com/fr-fr/evenements/pride/