Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Opens at Disneyland Paris

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel opens today, 22 June, at Disneyland Paris. It is the first hotel in the world dedicated to Marvel artwork.

The four-star hotel has more than 350 pieces of artwork on display, spanning both comics and movies, created by more than 110 artists from all around the world and includes about 50 pieces created exclusively for the hotel.

Artists include Liam Brazier, who created several pieces for the hotel including heroic contemporary portraits of Captain America, Thor and Hulk; and comic book artist Tula Lotay, whose work on MARVEL Comics includes stories of powerful Characters like Black Widow, Gamora and Scarlet Witch.

The hotel is designed to immerse guests into the Marvel universe as soon as they enter the lobby, where they’ll be greeted by huge backlit comic panels, three life-size Iron Man suits and even the famous Captain America shields.

Its 471 superior rooms, 65 club rooms and 25 suites are all Marvel-themed, dedicated to Spider-Man, the Avengers or other Marvel super heroes, albeit set in a Manhattan-like world. Its restaurants and bars also follow suit, with menus inspired by New York specialties and a full range of Marvel-themed meals and drinks.

Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, said: “With Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, we are taking one step further into the redesign of our hotel offering and the transformation of our guest experience, by immersing our guests more than ever before into our beloved Disney stories and most popular franchises. It is also a powerful symbol of the re-ignition of the tourism industry in which our resort will continue to play a key part”.

Packages are on sale, with an exclusive launch offer on www.disneylandparis.com, through the Disneyland Paris call center and official travel agent channels.