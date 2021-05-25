Disney’s $100 Sandwich – it’s a Super Sub

Visitors to Disneyland’s new Avengers Campus will be able to chomp on a giant, $100 sandwich.

The super-sub – made with rosemary ham, provolone cheese, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia, served with marinara dipping sauce and rocket – will be on sale at Pym Test Kitchen in the California theme park’s newest attraction.

But the sandwich’s giant price tag makes a little more sense when you consider the size of the sandwich itself – the ‘Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich’ is big enough for between six to eight people. If you want a regular-sized one, it’ll be $14.50.

The Avengers Campus, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic, will have themed rides dedicated to Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The park will reopen on June 4.