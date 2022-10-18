Disneyland Resort Announces Launch Date for MagicBand+

Disneyland Resort announced the MagicBand+ wearable technology would debut at the theme park on 26 October.

The next-generation wearable offers many hands-free conveniences and immersive experiences that unlock a new dimension of Disney storytelling. The MagicBand+ features colour-changing LED lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition.

The rechargeable and waterproof MagicBand+ device will be available in more than 18 colours and designs at launch, including five prints exclusive to Disneyland.

Starting on 19 October, eligible Magic Key holders, employees and Disney Vacation Club members will have the opportunity to be the first to purchase MagicBand+ from select locations and see its magical features in action.

Guests can buy the wearable from select merchandise locations across the park.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to make magic,” Disneyland President Ken Potrock said. “MagicBand+ is another way we are leveraging technology to delight our guests and create experiences that are unlike any other.”

The wearable allows travellers to connect MagicBand+ to their theme park tickets or Magic Key passes in the Disneyland app, giving them a hands-free way to enter Disneyland. The device can also be used to seamlessly check into Lightning Lane entrances and link Disney PhotoPass photographer-captured photos to guests’ accounts.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, the theme park launched the MagicBand+ wearable on 27 July.