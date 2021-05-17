Disneyland Paris to Reopen on June 17

Disneyland Paris has announced that it will reopen on June 17 along with a new Cars ROAD Trip attraction. Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village will reopen, while the new Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will follow on June 21.

Cars Road Trip

The new Cars ROAD TRIP attraction will see guests transported into a Cars-themed version of a road trip on Route 66. Guests will discover local natural wonders like The World’s Largest Lugnut and the Cars-tastrophe Canyon, while encountering popular Characters such as Lightning McQueen and Mater.

Selfie Spots & Surprise Appearances

There will be plenty of Selfie Spots and surprise appearances in the parks with Characters from Disney, Pixar, MARVEL and Star Wars. Favourite characters will appear in new ways and sometimes unexpected places, encouraging guests to keep their eyes and ears open for one surprise after another. A new galactic experience with Star Wars Legends will be added, along with the return of The Cheshire Cat Express Train featuring friends from Alice in Wonderland, Mickey, Minnie & the Gang, Heroic Experiences with MARVEL Super Heroes and Kingdom of Arendelle Enchanted Moments.

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will open on 21 June, immersing guests in New York City’s culture and vibrant energy while celebrating MARVEL Super Heroes and their stories. This four-star hotel – styled as a New York art gallery – will pay tribute to the home of so many MARVEL Super Heroes and their artists, while offering premium comfort and personalized services.

To celebrate the grand opening of Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, an exclusive launch offer will be available for bookings at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel made before 29 July 2021 with an arrival date until 30 March 2022. Guests will take home an exclusive MARVEL print by artist Matt Ferguson and will be offered a complimentary non-alcoholic drink of their choice in one of the hotel’s bars.

Other Hotels

Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne will reopen on 1 July and Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch on 13 July, subject to the continued evolution of the situation. The reopening dates of Disney’s Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe will be announced at a later time. Disneyland Hotel remains closed for refurbishment until further notice.