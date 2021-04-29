Disneyland Paris Announces Next Step in its Resort Hotel Transformation Plan

Disneyland Paris is accelerating its resort development plan with the anticipated opening of Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and major refurbishments to some of its landmark properties, including Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe, Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne and the Disneyland Hotel. This complete refurbishment is the next step in an ambitious renovation plan for all Disneyland Paris hotels spanning years and more than 5,700 rooms. The aim, according to Disney, is to infuse more Disney franchises and stories into its hotels.

Disneyland Hotel

The five-star flagship property at the entrance of Disneyland Park will be getting a “regal transformation” and will be the first Disney hotel to celebrate a royal theme. Guest public areas will be reimagined to pay homage to many favourite Disney Princesses and Princes, from classics like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, but also recent hits Frozen and Tangled – while all hotel rooms and suites will be entirely rethemed to offer the most immersive experience.

“At Disneyland Paris, we create enchanting experiences for all ages,” says Sylvie Massara, Walt Disney Imagineering Paris – Design and Show Quality. “The completely refurbished Disneyland Hotel will do just that, immersing guests in a timeless royal atmosphere. Guests will be welcomed with unique refinement as soon as they enter the lobby and will stay in rooms and suites with elegant décor celebrating Disney Princesses and Princes.

Guests will also benefit from a larger pool area, indulge in an expanded spa and dine in updated restaurants and bars.

“When it reopens, Disneyland Hotel will offer to our guests an enhanced experience even more worthy of the prestigious French five-star hotel rating,” adds Tomás Feier, General Manager of the Disneyland Hotel. “We are proud to welcome a lot of repeat visitors at our iconic hotel, and we want them to be immersed in a 360-degree experience using the power of beloved Disney fairytales, with an array of brave and kind heroines as a central theme. Our loyal guests expect to be enchanted and surprised by their stay each time they visit us, and we take pride in delivering impeccable service to create memorable moments. A full Disneyland Paris experience can truly be achieved only when staying in one of our themed hotels, and we cannot wait to welcome guests to the Disneyland Hotel after its transformation.

Other Developments

Following the infusion of Cars storytelling in the completely refurbished Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe and with the addition of Toy Story in the new guest rooms and public spaces at Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, the transformation plans continue with the soon-to-open four-star Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. It will be the first Disney hotel in the world celebrating the Art of Marvel, where guests can discover more than 350 Marvel art pieces from 110 artists around the world, meet with one of their favourite Super Heroes and even dine in an atmosphere inspired by Marvel comics and movies.