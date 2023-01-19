SEARCH
Disney100: The Exhibition – Disney Unveils 23 Artefacts to Display at The Franklin Institute

By Emer Roche
To celebrate the one-month countdown to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition, the Official Disney Fan Club has unveiled 23 classics from the Walt Disney Archives vault that will be on display when the exhibition opens on February 18, 2023, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

Highlights from gems such as Mary Poppins, Star Wars and beloved animation are included, such as:
Carousel Horse used by Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins (1964)
Genie Maquette from Aladdin (1992)
Digital Painting from Frozen (2013)
Concept Drawing of Disneyland by artist Herb Ryman
First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to experience their favourite Disney stories through ten galleries in a 15,000-square-foot exhibit space featuring innovative and immersive technology.

The Walt Disney Archives spent the past five years curating a collection of more than 250 rarely-seen original artworks, costumes, artefacts, props, and other memorabilia for the exhibition celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

