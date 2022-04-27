Disney World Resort Florida Summer Offer to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney Travel Company is launching an offer to experience the summer of 50th anniversary celebrations at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Guests can save 20% on rooms in participating Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, which allows access to the four theme parks and water-park.

What’s included when guests book before 31st August 2022:

Book between 26th April 2022 and 31st August 2022 (inclusive) a room only booking in one of the participating Walt Disney World Resort Hotels for a minimum of 1 night and maximum of 21 consecutive nights for stays between 8th July and 30th September (inclusive) and receive 20% room discount.

Disney 14 Day Magic Ticket can be combined with the above offer giving guests 14 days for the price of 7. Disney Magic Tickets are offered exclusively in Ireland and only available pre-departure.

Sample package price:

Available for arrivals on 11th August 2022, the following holiday package is based on a family of four, including two children under the age of 9. From €1,521 per person, the package includes:

• 7 nights in a Standard Room at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, including a room saving of 20%

• Disney 7-Day Magic Ticket for everyone in the party

• Return flights from Dublin to Orlando (via Philadelphia and Charlotte)

• Memory Maker included to capture and download memories

• Early Theme Park Entry to enjoy extended hours in the Disney Parks

• Complimentary Disney Genie service

To book visit – https://www.disneyholidays.ie/walt-disney-world/