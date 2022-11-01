Disney World Blizzard Beach to Reopen this Month

Walt Disney World Resort announced the Blizzard Beach Water Park would reopen on 13 November.

To counteract the winter blues in the warm Florida sun, the heated water park will feature arctic adventures and new touches from the film Frozen, including Olaf and his Snowgie pal statuettes in the wading pool and Anna and Elsa at the igloo castle.

Blizzard Beach is also celebrating the holidays with limited-time offerings through December 31, such as themed treats, snowfall and festive inner tubes. Visitors can even meet a tropical-dressed Santa for the ultimate Florida holiday experience.

Blizzard Beach’s food and beverage options will also be a delight for guests, as the water park will offer several spots to eat and new Frozen-themed menu items. Returning snack options include the Earidescent Ice Dream Cone, 50th Ice Dream Sand Pail Sundae and Walt’s Chili Nachos.

For the adults in the group, there will be new drink offerings like Orange Slope DOLE Whip Swirl at Warming Hut, a Red Slope Bloody Mary at Frostbite Freddy’s and a Melt-A-Way Margarita at Polar Pub.